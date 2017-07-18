Elmer Silva wins seventh Farm Neck club championship

Elmer Silva of Tisbury captured his seventh Farm Neck men’s golf club championship Sunday morning, defeating Brett Leighton, 4 and 3, in the match-play final.

“Lucky seven,” Mr. Silva said after the match, alluding to his number of titles won and the Titleist 7 golf ball he used to complete the task on Sunday.

“Being steady, that’s the whole thing,” Mr. Silva said. “Take your time and try to put pressure on him all through the day and that’s how it ended up. I was able to do that, hitting some good up and downs, and making a few birdie putts.”

Mr. Silva was at his best on holes 5, 12, 13, and 15.

“Getting up and down out of five, and then 12, and then rolling a good birdie putt on 13, then 15, sticking it within five or six feet to kind of end the match,” Mr. Silva said.

In the A Flight championship, Jim Rogers sank a 20 foot putt on the 18th green for a 1-up win over Steve LaPierre.

“Well, I just hit three good golf shots on 18 and had a birdie putt,” Mr. Rogers said. “My opponent conceded because he wasn’t on the green yet and that was the match. It was a great match against a worthy opponent. It could have gone either way and we had a lot of fun.”

Rob Davis took the B Flight championship match against Steve Graham and Paul Levy won the men’s senior championship, defeating Duncan MacClennan, 5 and 4.