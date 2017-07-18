Frank R. Jardin of Edgartown and North Fort Myers died on June 14, 2017. He was 89.

He was born on March 14, 1928, to Antone Jardin and Flora Jardin Coutinho. He grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, where he and his wife Phyllis raised a family of eight children and 18 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis, his daughters Irene Brennan and Lynn Jardin, and by his granddaughter Heather Jardin, his brother Antone Jardin, and his sister Mary Taylor.

He is survived by his children, Gary Jardin (Nora), Karen Jardin (Bruce), Diana Jardin, Deborah Regan (Phil), Wayne Jardin (Jacqueline), Sian Skatoff, and son-in-law Rick Brennan; by his grandchildren, Jim Gibson, Derek Bergeron, Heidi Tirro, Brittany Jardin, Brandon Francis, Rich Brennan, Stephanie Carr, Daniel Brennan, Bianca McCollum, Arianna McCollum, Shelby Regan, Jared Regan, Jeremey Regan, Wayne Jardin, Justus Skatoff, Stephanie Skatoff, and Evan Skatoff; by his sisters, Hilda Backus, Emily Scott, and Flora Coutinho; and by his brothers Manny Jardin and Tommy Jardin, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

The family says: “Love you more.”

Services were held on June 21 at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. Burial was at New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.