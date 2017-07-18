Gifts of an Island

How can this island hold so much love,

from the seas around to the skies above?

The feel of wind and the roll of the sea

is a welcome to travelers, the island decrees.

Traveling the roads lined with historic stone walls,

each stone was held by the pioneers of old.

Walking the shoreline and ring of sand,

it seems to hold firmly the love of the land.

It always feels magical to me when I’m there,

because it gave birth to a family held dear.

So we celebrate a marriage, with reunions of fun,

and bathe in the childhood memories of one.

Her love for her birthplace she shares with us all,

we never suspected a dark cloud would fall.

But we look to erosion of cliffs held so dear

and almost losing a lighthouse quite near.

The leaves they change color, dry and drop,

the seeds of new seasons will follow then pop.

To witness the osprey and the birth of their young,

is a cycle of life that must come.

So magical and lovely we wonder why,

thunder and lightening must cover blue skies.

No photo is needed to hold memories dear,

of one we can feel in our heart tho’ not near.

The memory of love, laughter and life,

is the gift of the island to cherish tonight.

Cindy Wallace began coming to the Island the summer of 2011, when her son was married at the Oak Bluffs Sailing Camp. She is from Londonderry, N.H.