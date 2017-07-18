Globe recognizes 11 Vineyard athletes

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) athletes were well represented in the Boston Globe’s recent list of Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) All-Stars and All-Scholastic team honorees.

Seven members of the MVRHS track and field teams were named as Globe EAC All-Stars: junior Mackenzie Condon, senior Jerry Da Silva and recent graduates Ennis Foster, Madison Moreis, Whitney Schroeder, Olivia Smith, and Pearl Vercruysse.

Kat Roberts, Victoria Scott, and Lizzie Williamson from the State Division 3 champion MVRHS girls tennis team made the Globe’s All-Scholastic team. All three, plus second singles player Kelly Klaren, were named as Globe EAC All-Stars.