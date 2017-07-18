Museum hosts community conversation with local immigrants.

On July 27, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will open the floor to the voices that inspired the “Local Immigrants Project” for a community conversation on culture. According to a press release, photographer and guest curator Mila Lowe will be participating in the panel alongside many individuals featured in her exhibit, from countries including Serbia, Poland, Japan, the Czech Republic, and India.

Currently hanging in the museum’s Northeast Gallery, the “Local Immigrant Project” spotlights immigrants who have moved to the Island from all over the world. Mila Lowe, a Moldavian immigrant, hopes the exhibit will help people push past cultural stereotypes. “I hope this will help [people] understand what tolerance really means,” says Ms. Lowe. “I want them to think about what these people are going through as immigrants, and appreciate what they are contributing to the community. I hope people will come away understanding that there’s a positive side to immigration — this is something good.”

Hosted by West Tisbury town moderator Dan Waters, who was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, the cultural conversation will feature a panel discussion and will allow community members to ask questions and hear from many of the individuals featured in the exhibit.

The “Local Immigrants Project” community conversation will take place on Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 pm at the Federated Church, 45 South Summer Street, Edgartown. The event is sponsored by Steve Bernier and Constance Messmer. Donations are appreciated; however, the event is free and open to all. A reception will follow back at the museum, where the exhibit will be open to all.