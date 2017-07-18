Oak Bluffs: Book sale

So many events going on, it seems as if it would be impossible to attend half of them in your lifetime. The P.A. Feast and Parade went well, and gave all of us an opportunity to see fire and EMS vehicles from every town, not rushing by, but parading proudly with enthusiastic and lucky children safe, secure, and well supervised, riding on top and shouting out to family and friends. What an unbelievable amount of organizing and hard work is needed to carry on this tradition. I loved the swirling colors of the attire of the Portuguese dancers as they sang their way along, and the Bay State Band was so pleasing also. Nice to see old friends and young children all taking part in this event.

Head to our Oak Bluffs library today and tomorrow, July 20 and 21, from 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday, July 22, from 10 am to 2 pm. It’s going to be a huge sale with books of all kinds, DVDs, and CDs. The sale is sponsored by the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs, and proceeds benefit library programming all year round.

Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” based on the book by Michael Crichton, is the next film in the library’s literary horror film series. It will be shown outside, weather permitting, and popcorn and lawn blankets will be provided. However, bring your own lawn chair, if desired. Tuesday, July 25, at sundown, this spooky film will be shown.

Signup is encouraged by calling 508-693-9433, as space is limited for the mushroom-growing workshop on Thursday, July 27, at 6 pm. Participants don’t need to bring anything, but will leave with a log that (hopefully) will grow pearl oyster mushrooms within six months.

The Lego Club continues on Thursdays through August 21, for ages 4-plus at 6 pm. And the free lunch for ages up to 18 at noon, on Tuesdays through Fridays, ongoing August 11, is an Island Grown Schools’ Summer Food service.

Children of all ages are invited to the library program to “Put Yourself on the Map” on Saturday, July 22, from 10 to 11:30 am. Make a model of your house or an Oak Bluffs business, and put it on the library’s giant map of Oak Bluffs. Then drive the streets to your favorite places. From 10 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, July 25, stop by and play a life-size board game during this family time. Don’t forget that lawn games and lemonade are every Saturday from 2 to 3 pm.

On Monday evening, July 24, 2017, there will be a special talk by Tom Dunlop at 5:30 pm, at the Federated Church, 45 South Summer Street, Edgartown, in honor of the church’s 375th anniversary, and in conjunction with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum spotlight exhibit celebrating the church’s history. Island historian Tom Dunlop will explain how religious turmoil and a financial boom and bust in the first half of the 19th century led directly to the modern era of resorthood on Martha’s Vineyard. A reception will follow back at the museum. For more information, call 508-627-4421.

The “Local Immigrants Project” community conversation will take place on Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 pm at the Federated Church, 45 South Summer Street, Edgartown. The event is sponsored by Steve Bernier and Constance Messmer. Donations are appreciated; however, the event is free and open to all. A reception will follow back at the museum, where the exhibit will be open to all.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Island Counseling Center announces the launch of “Refuge Recovery,” a new addiction recovery support group. The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the Vineyard House in the Hazel Teagan Meeting Room. This is an open group, and there is no registration required. For more information, call 508-693-7900 ext. 411.

Friends and Neighbors of Sunset Lake and Park (FANS) invite you to the downstairs conference room of the library on July 26 at 1 pm to their meeting, which will include the conceptual drawings of their plan for Sunset Lake and Lakeside Park, which are now at the 30 percent completion stage. Contributing to this project are FANS, Oak Bluffs parks, conservation, wastewater and highway departments, the selectmen, Friends of Oak Bluffs, and MVCMA. You will see the ideas and recommendations formed at this time, and your input will be welcome.

We send birthday smiles to Charlene Alley on July 22, Aiden and Logan Araujo and Richard Cage on July 24, and Paul Robinson on the 26th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.