Philanthropy Partners invites nominations for Distinguished Service to Philanthropy Awards

The Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands invites nominations for its 2017 Distinguished Service to Philanthropy Awards. According to a press release, awards will be presented during a luncheon ceremony at the 21st annual Philanthropy Day on Cape Cod, Nov. 8 at the Resort and Conference Center in Hyannis.

Each year Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands recognizes four individuals, businesses, and/or organizations for their efforts to support the nonprofit community and philanthropy on Cape Cod and the Islands. Distinguished Service Award categories are: Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year; Outstanding Business/Organization of the Year; Outstanding Volunteer of the Year; and Outstanding Youth/Youth Organization of the Year. Nominations can be submitted online at bit.ly/philanthropynominations.

The 2017 submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, for all four categories. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to collaborate in submitting nominations for Outstanding Awardees for the following categories and criteria:

Outstanding Philanthropist Award Criteria, presented to an individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity and demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages others to take philanthropic leadership roles in the local community.

Outstanding Volunteer Award Criteria: Presented to a volunteer who demonstrates exceptional leadership skills, and has demonstrated outstanding philanthropic commitment through fundraising efforts and/or coordinating community involvement to benefit Cape Cod and the Islands.

Outstanding Business/Organization Award Criteria: Presented to a business/organization that has demonstrated outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community involvement in response to local needs.

Outstanding Youth/Youth Organization Criteria: Presented to a youth or youth organization that has demonstrated outstanding philanthropic commitment through fundraising efforts and/or coordinating community involvement to benefit Cape Cod and the Islands.

Previous Distinguished Service to Philanthropy Award recipients are listed at bit.ly/PhilathropyAwards