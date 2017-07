Services for June Adams Hutchinson, 85, resident of Vineyard Haven and beloved wife of the late Richard A. Hutchinson, have been scheduled. She died in June 2017.

Memorial services will be held at St. Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven at 10 am on Saturday, August 5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at hospiceofmv.org.