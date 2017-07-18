Substance use disorder support group for loved ones

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ Island Counseling Center is offering a six-week “Ripple” Support Group series for loved ones of those struggling with substance use, beginning Tuesday, August 1 from 9 to 10:30 am at the Island Counseling Center on the MVCS campus at 111 Edgartown Rd. in Oak Bluffs. The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to a press release, Ripple is an educational and supportive group for loved ones (age 18-plus) of those struggling with substance use who are seeking an understanding of addictions and support. This group seeks to provide a safe space for loved ones to learn accurate and up‐to‐date information about addiction, recovery, treatment, and its effects, as well as provide support to each other and themselves in their roles as family and friends of those in active addiction or recovery. Substance use affects more than the individual; it has a ripple effect on families, friends, and other loved ones.

For more information, call 508-693-7900, ext. 215, or email jschwab@mvcommunityservices.com.