Tricks, tunes, and tacos at the skatepark relaunch

The new and improved Martha’s Vineyard Skatepark in Oak Bluffs reopened last week, and locals are shredding, man.

Skatepark president Erik Albert invited local skaters and their families to the park on Saturday for an official relaunch party — Tricks, Tunes, and Tacos. From 4 to 7 pm, skaters of all ages and talents came together for some good, clean, old-fashioned fun.

The skatepark has a whole new look. It was closed for five weeks, and underwent construction that polished it off, expanded the space, and improved functionality of quarterpipe, halfpipes, bowls, and decks. The M.V. Skatepark has been fundraising the relaunch for about four years. MVYouth played a large role in fulfilling that budget through donations. They contributed “the lion’s share of the budget,” according to Mr. Albert.

“We mainly redid the western half of the park,” Mr. Albert said. “The main features are the horseshoe-shaped bowl, the big slanted bank, the pyramid, and the long quarterpipe parallel to the roadway.”

Angela Aronie manned the Food Truck, where she and her staff cooked up tacos for skaters, free of charge. There were also cake and other light refreshments. Skaters tooks turns, “aw-ing” at each other’s talent. A local skatepark is a timeless, supportive, and refreshing scene.

“I’m seeing people I played lacrosse with, kids I played soccer with, kids I haven’t seen since high school, some kids I didn’t even think would live through high school,” Islander Louis Jacobs-Walsh said. “It’s good to be around everyone again.”

The M.V. Skatepark is open every day, all day, year-round. There are summertime drop-in hours for kids, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.