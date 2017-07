Come to the Grange Hall for the kickoff of the “Tuesdays at Twilight” musical series on Tuesday, July 25. The doors will open at 7 pm, and the Mike Benjamin Band will be playing. The Art Cliff Diner will serve dinner on the Grange grounds from 6 to 8pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the West Tisbury library, $15 for adults, $7 for children under 12.