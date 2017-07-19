Court report June 26-July 17, 2017

Court report

June 26, 2017

Martha L. Scheffer, Edgartown; DOB 10/29/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

July 3, 2017

William August Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/13/98, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial conference.

July 6, 2017

Chrystal L. Angelini-Thomas, Edgartown; DOB 10/23/73, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

July 10, 2017

Bryann M. Darcy, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/27/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Jordan C. Glover, Aquinnah; DOB 10/16/85, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Collette K. Jordan, Edgartown; DOB 12/11/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Joseph P. Mahoney, Dedham; DOB 10/24/90, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

Michael Pargoli, Arlington; DOB 12/31/62, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Ann Caroline Topjian, Watertown; DOB 3/19/54, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, breaking and entering during daytime to commit a felony with person in fear, malicious destruction of property under $250, defacing property, trespassing, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Jeffrey J. Wargo, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/16/72, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

July 13, 2017

Eugene D. Brice, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/15/64, operating motor vehicle with revoked license as habitual traffic offender: guilty, must pay $500 fine and $125 surfine.

Fabio Coutinho, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/31/84, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property under $250, threat to commit a crime, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Tilman Dubose, Edgartown; DOB 12/16/67, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery of disabled person over 60: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Sean M. Geddis, West Tisbury; DOB 11/19/92, assault with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery: guilty — 60 days in the house of correction deemed served with all fees waived; attempt to evade taxi fare: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Monica N. Knight, Halifax; DOB 2/14/95, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Bruno D. Oliveira, West Tisbury; DOB 8/23/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Julian W. Swan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/18/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; failure to stop for police: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

July 14, 2017

Jerry Galvao, Revere; DOB 5/13/92, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

James Hakenson, Aquinnah; DOB 12/16/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jade M. Mazza, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/1/87, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

July 17, 2017

April L. Cerrato, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/5/87, shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed upon the completion of 24 hours of community service.

Kristopher R. Edwards, Rome, N.Y.; DOB 5/21/77, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Claude A. Gibson, Edgartown; DOB 12/24/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas A. Odowd, Edgartown; DOB 11/14/76, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Adalto B. Souza, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sophia A. Stone, West Tisbury; DOB 1/19/92, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert Allen Thompson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/15/91, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, negligent operation of motor vehicle; continued to pretrial conference.