Edgartown Deputy Chief Alex Schaeffer earns state accreditation

Edgartown Deputy Fire Chief/Ambulance Coordinator Alex Schaeffer has earned fire chief accreditation from the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission. The commission is appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker, and establishes uniform credentialing for the rank of fire chief. “The program establishes requirements based on education, training, and experience in areas relevant to serving as fire chief. It establishes benchmarks for training in fire and emergency service management so that chiefs may be better prepared to serve their department and their community,” Palmer Fire Chief Alan Roy, commission chairman, said in a press release.

“This program allows chief officers to document their efforts to develop and maintain the skills to be an effective leader and manager in today’s fire service,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the press release.

“I’ll continue to strive to be the best fire service leader I can be for this community,” Mr. Schaeffer said.

The credentialing program is open to all members of the fire service in the commonwealth serving with the rank of lieutenant or above.