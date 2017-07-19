Edgartown Yacht Club Race Weekend, July 20-22

The 79th edition of the Edgartown Yacht Club Race Weekend is set for July 20-22.

Regularly attracting entrants from the Eastern Seaboard and beyond, Edgartown Yacht Club Race Weekend delivers exceptional racing opportunities for boats 28 feet and longer in classes for IRC, ORC, ORR, PHRF (spinnaker and nonspinnaker divisions), Double-Handed, and Classic. More than 70 teams are expected to participate.

Kicking off the event are the sixth annual ’Round the Buoy races, which begin on July 20 and 21 at 10 am.

The annual ’Round the Island Race gets underway in Edgartown’s Outer Harbor at 8 am on Saturday, July 22. The 56-nautical-mile race has been held each year, except during World War II, since 1938. The race was inspired by the race around the Isle of Wight, which began in Cowes, England, in 1931.

The race passes over Nantucket Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and Vineyard Sound, and by the seven lighthouses of Cape Poge, Gay Head, Tarpaulin Cove, Nobska, West Chop, East Chop, and Edgartown as it circumnavigates the 100 square miles that make up Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information, visit rtirace.org or contact the EYC race office at 508-627-4364.