Elmer Silva goes two for two at Farm Neck

Elmer Silva is on a roll.

The Tisbury resident won the Farm Neck Club championship for the seventh time last Sunday, then squired his team to victory on Monday at the 31st annual Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Golf Tournament, also held at Farm Neck in Oak Bluffs.

Mr. Silva and teammates Ann Silva, Steve Mussell, Mike Poirier, and David Stevens were the low gross winners, posting a team round of 57 in the tournament, which benefits the Island hospital. The winning team succeeded 2016 tournament winners Sean O’Connor, Paula O’Connor, David Amaral, Dave Parent, and Neal Maciel.

The low net winners in 2017, with a score of 55.4, were Michael Jaff, Debra Jaff, Jay Ferriter, and Bob Jaffe. Low gross scoring reflects the actual number of shots taken. Low net reflects scoring after player handicaps are deducted.

Mr. Silva of Tisbury captured his seventh Farm Neck men’s golf club championship Sunday morning, defeating Brett Leighton, 4 and 3, in the match-play final.

The hospital was also a winner on Monday, raising more than $140,000 for its work. “It was our best ever,” Rachel Vanderhoop, hospital director of development, noted after the event.

The charitable event has been an important fundraiser for the 97-year-old hospital, which began humbly in 1920 after World War 1 and has grown, expanded, and rebuilt itself several times as the Island population has grown.

The hospital raised more than $42 million to complete a major expansion nearly a decade ago.

Island residents and businesses have been consistent supporters of the golf fundraiser. The 2017 edition was presented by Kathy and Paul Severino, and featured charitable participation by more than 50 businesses and individuals who sponsored holes and provided meals and entertainment to more than 130 players in the coed scramble-format tournament.

The hospital chipped in as well, purchasing gift certificates from participating businesses to be used for prizes for achievements such as longest drive and putts, as well as closest third shot to the pin on the ever-daunting 18th hole.

“We wanted to do something for the businesses that have supported us so well over the years,” Ms. Vanderhoop said.