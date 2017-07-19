Former Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis parcels return to market in Aquinnah

Two secluded Aquinnah parcels once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis returned to the market in June after being withdrawn in the fall of 2014 so an application process with the Massachusetts Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program could be completed. The parcels are part of the 366-acre Red Gate Farm compound, and feature unspoiled stands of oak and beetlebung, pristine dunes and heathland acreage, and expansive frontage on the Atlantic and Squibnocket Pond.

One parcel at 6 Red Gate Farm comprises 40.56 acres, and overlooks Squibnocket Pond. The parcel, lot 1, is approved for a building lot, and is offered at $12 million.

A second parcel, 8 Red Gate Farm, is 75.64 acres, and is located near the Moshup Trail. It boasts a private beach approximately a fifth of a mile long. That parcel, lot 6, is also approved for a building lot and is offered at $15 million.

The parcels are owned by Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg through a holding company.

As The Times reported in 2013, the two lots are part of a subdivision estate plan for the property once owned by the mother of Ms. Kennedy Onassis.

The parcels are brokered by Peyton Wallace of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty and George Ballantyne of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.