Hearing postponed on marijuana grow site

The West Tisbury zoning board of appeals last week rescheduled a hearing on a proposed medical marijuana grow facility planned for 98 Dr. Fisher Road. The meeting is now scheduled for August 27 at 5:15 pm.

The zoning board was set to begin taking testimony from principals at Patient Centric of Martha’s Vineyard Ltd. at its July 13 meeting, but voted to continue the hearing because the zoning board had not received final approval paperwork from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), which approved Patient Centric’s plan earlier this month.

Zoning board chairman Nancy Cole this week said the July 28 hearing may also be continued, since the commission attaches a 20-day appeal period to its decisions, a period which extends until early August in this case.

At the July 13 meeting, several zoning board members expressed reluctance about taking testimony at that meeting, given the absence of a final MVC sign off and the timing of the appeal period.

“The [zoning board’s] clock starts ticking when they get our formal approval by certified mail, probably this week.They are allowed to have hearings during the appeal period, but they can’t make a decision until the appeal period ends,” Paul Foley, coordinator of developments of regional impact for the MVC, explained this week. “Typically it is in the developer’s best interest as well to wait until the appeal period ends.”