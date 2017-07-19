Island came through at ‘Fluke for Luke’

To the Editor:

Once again the Island community has shown up for one of its own.

The Gurney family would like to thank the sponsors, donors, and most of all the 401 participants that took part in the first annual “Fluke for Luke” fishing tournament. Special shout-out to the entire New Bedford community, friends, and family who showed up and joined in.

Please mark your calendars for next year’s tournament, July 7 and 8, 2018, and contact us if you would like to donate to the silent auction or become a sponsor. You can contact us on Facebook: Fluke for Luke.

Look for our thank-you banner in this week’s paper, and to anyone we may have missed, know that we appreciate all you did to make the first annual “Fluke for Luke” a success.

The weather, fishing, camaraderie, and awards party were all perfect; it made us feel like our friend was watching over us. As Luke would say, “Catch ’em up dude!”

Joe El-Deiry

“Fluke for Luke” organizing committee