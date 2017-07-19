Joe Schroeder and Nina Bramhall win Globe Coach of the Year honors

The Boston Globe earlier this month cited Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) coaches Joe Schroeder and Nina Bramhall among its 2017 high school coaches of the year.

The Globe named Mr. Schroeder as the Division 4 Girls Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year. Mr. Schroeder has coached the MVRHS girls and boys track and cross-country teams for the past 29 years. He was the Globe’s Cross-Country Coach of the Year in 2001.

The Vineyard girls had a stellar 2017 season in which they placed a school-record third overall at the State Division 4 meet, amassing 60 points, and finished 10th in the State Relay Meet.

Nina Bramhall is the Globe’s Division 3 Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. Ms. Bramhall, who also earned the honor after an undefeated 2015 season, has led the Vineyarders to three straight D3 state championships, compiling a 64-1 record. During that span, the Vineyard girls were unbeaten for 57 consecutive matches.