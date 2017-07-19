Mobile market makes stops across Island

Now you can get those farmer’s market strawberries at your doorstep. Island Grown Initiative launched a new mobile market on Tuesday afternoon, selling farm-fresh vegetables in various neighborhoods across the Island. The program has been funded by a grant from the Department of Agriculture, and this pilot program will run for at least three years

The market pulls up every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, selling locally grown produce. Anyone can shop at the mobile market — they accept cash, checks, major credit cards, SNAP/HIPS, WIC, and Senior Farmer’s Market nutrition coupons. On Tuesdays at Woodside Village, the truck will stop from 4:15 to 5 pm, and at Oak Bluffs Public Library from 5:45 to 6:30 pm. Thursdays the truck stops at Hillside Village from 3 to 3:45 pm, at the Boys and Girls Club from 4:30 to 5:15 pm, and at the American Legion Hall from 6:15 to 7 pm. On Sunday it’s at Morgan Woods from 3:45 to 4:30 pm and at the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe from 5:45 to 6:30 pm.