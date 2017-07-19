Paul Thurlow plays community concert at Katharine Cornell Theater

0
Pianist Paul Thurlow gestures to the audience at his previous concert in 2015. —Photo by Susan Safford

Pianist Paul Thurlow returns to the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven on Friday, July 21, at 7:30 pm with his world jazz band for a free concert called “Something Different?” The show is being described as a “free community-spirited event.” Mr. Thurlow performed a similar show a couple of years ago. His band is made up of Anthony Esposito on drum kit, Cuban conga player Alejandro Carreño, and keyboard bassist/violinist Nancy Jephcote.

Mr. Thurlow, who also plays bass and guitar, has recorded four albums of his own compositions and two albums with the Ululators, a world beat band that toured the Northeast extensively in the 1980s.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR