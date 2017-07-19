Paul Thurlow plays community concert at Katharine Cornell Theater

Pianist Paul Thurlow returns to the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven on Friday, July 21, at 7:30 pm with his world jazz band for a free concert called “Something Different?” The show is being described as a “free community-spirited event.” Mr. Thurlow performed a similar show a couple of years ago. His band is made up of Anthony Esposito on drum kit, Cuban conga player Alejandro Carreño, and keyboard bassist/violinist Nancy Jephcote.

Mr. Thurlow, who also plays bass and guitar, has recorded four albums of his own compositions and two albums with the Ululators, a world beat band that toured the Northeast extensively in the 1980s.