Recognition Day at Tisbury School

The Tisbury School held its Recognition Day for the fifth through eighth grades on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

The Jeffrey T. Goodale Memorial Award went to Tisbury School fifth grader Nikeya Tankard. According to a press release, the Goodale Award is a humanitarian award.

Nikeya has sold bracelets and donated the proceeds to charity for the past two years, helping Nepalese earthquake victims and the Island’s Red Stocking Fund. This year she is working on a donation to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Society, in addition to the Red Stocking Fund.

In addition to the Goodale Memorial Award, the following awards were presented:

Dorothy Larkosh Roberts Award to Mateo Darack, grade 6

Rose Anthony Award for Achievement in Literary Arts to Ruairi Mullin, grade 7

Grade 8 awards:

Kerry Alley Humanitarian Award to Marcia Clara Lacerda and Gabriela Vieira

Eugene W. Baer Creative Arts Award to Eric Reubens

James Norton Technology Award to Owen Steenkamp

Maurice Bresnahan School Service Award to Alexa Pil

Fred Glodis Science Award to Kelsey Jenkins and Vitor Lage

Michael Ovios Golden Hammer Award to Gabriela Vieira

33 students graduated from the Tisbury School on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. During graduation, the Principal’s Award is given to one outstanding eighth grader. This year’s recipient was Nathaniel Porterfield.