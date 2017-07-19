Stop and smell the flowers

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club, I would like to thank Lily Cowper for her article and photos of our Flowers for Windemere activity. She really captured the spirit of our project with the residents, and the joy and pleasure they receive from arranging (and smelling) the flowers.

Recently one of them said to me, “I can’t see or hear well any more, but I can still smell the flowers.” Our club is very appreciative of Donaroma’s continuing support of providing the flowers.

Joan Eville, secretary

Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club