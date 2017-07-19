Strategic plan needed for hospital

To the Editor:

As an introduction, I am a former hospital administrator and board member (St. Anthony Hospital Systems and Beth Israel Hospital & Geriatric Center in Denver, Colo.), and a professor of graduate studies: strategic planning, health economics, gerontology, and ethics. My career path in health administration has included rehabilitation, trauma care, geriatrics, and Indian healthcare and wellness. I was the health director of the Wampanoag Tribe for 11 years, and am currently a healthcare consultant (End of the Trail). I have been coming to Martha’s Vineyard since early childhood, and living here since 1980. I co-owned Zapotec restaurant in the ’90s, and am the Innkeeper of the Look Inn (my home). Over the past years I have worked with various Martha’s Vineyard Hospital board members and physicians to support the growth and development of our community hospital. I co-chaired with Dr. Russell Hoxie (a blessed memory) the M.V. Health Report, I was part of the group of Islanders that started the Dukes County Health Council and the Whole Health Alliance of M.V. I would like to share my thoughts on the current state of affairs with our hospital.

I am more concerned with the future of our hospital, and do not want to dwell on past issues. The most important issue is the development of a strategic plan for the hospital. This should be the foundation of healthcare for the present and future, for the residents and visitors of Martha’s Vineyard. To the best extent possible, we should be reviewing published data from insurance companies, Medicare, and Medicaid on the health status (diagnosis, age, sex, etc.) of those cared for as inpatients and outpatients to the hospital. We should consider completing a new health report, as we did in the past. Both of these efforts will give us all an insight into the present health conditions and those of the future that our hospital should be prepared to address.

The community, through input from our present institutions (Dukes County Health Council, education, police/EMS/fire, local government, Councils on Aging, etc.) and our residents and visitors should play a key role in the conversation of our future healthcare needs as provided by the hospital. The present board should consider and advocate for this critical input. The hiring of a new CEO should not commence until it is clear what path the hospital should be taking (i.e., the adoption of a strategic plan). It is important to know first where we are sailing and then determine the best person to be at the helm.

After the many years that I have devoted to health administration and teaching, I strongly believe that our community hospital has other important roles to play. I appreciate the ongoing excellent care and dedication that our physicians and all staff provide 24/7 for acute care, emergency care, and long-term care. I would advocate that the hospital should do all that it can to assist in the improvement of the overall health status of our community. Consideration should be given to the following: 1) The establishment of an M.V. Advisory Board to the hospital board; 2) Develop a geriatric program and hire geriatricians to address the healthcare needs of our significant aging population; 3) Develop a chronic-care program to address present and future conditions (obesity, diabetes, mental health, opiates, hypertension, etc.); 4) Allow alternative licensed caregivers (chiropractors, acupuncture, massage, etc.) to be a part of the healthcare team (“allied health professionals” classification by the Joint Commission on Hospitals) on staff at MVH to provide patient care to patients in collaboration with the physicians; and, 5) Develop a formal program(s) for health promotion and disease prevention.

We have before us all an excellent opportunity to move forward in a good way. The past is the past, the future is for us all to embrace and provide our best input in a respectful manner to our hospital board and staff. After all, we are all in this together …. and lest we forget, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is ours.

Frederick Rundlet

Vineyard Haven