Victoria Scott won the USTA Girls 18 Level 6 Singles tournament on Sunday at the Guilford, Conn., Racquet Club. She defeated her opponents by scores of 6-2, 7-6 (4); 6-4, 2-6, 10-8; and 6-4, 6-3. In the semifinal match, she defeated the No. 1 seed, who is ranked No. 33 in New England. The tournament win cemented Ms. Scott as the No. 30 player in the Girls 16 New England division. Ms. Scott and her doubles partner, Lizzie Williamson, are the two-time Massachusetts High School State Champions.