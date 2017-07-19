Vineyard Sound partners with Island Grown Initiative

On the occasion of their 25 anniversary, on the morning of Thursday, July 27, the Island choral group the Vineyard Sound is giving back to the community of Martha’s Vineyard in a unique way. According to a press release, the group is partnering with Island Grown Initiative, an educational and innovative local organization dedicated to creating a resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system on Martha’s Vineyard. The Vineyard Sound will be gleaning at local farms on this Day of Giving. Gleaning volunteers pick unsalable produce to deliver to low-income and marginalized community members and to our schools and institutions. In light of their 25th anniversary summer, Vineyard Sound alumni like Ethan Underhill, Ari Wolfe, David Baker, Eli Carroll, and many more will be picking fruits and veggies, along with the current 10 members. If you wish to see more of them, come to their 25th anniversary performance at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 6 pm, show begins at 7 pm.