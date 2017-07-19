Working for the Vineyard on Beacon Hill

To the Editor:

Accessibility, transparency, and community engagement were key themes of my campaign, and I hope this regular letter continues to give residents a clear overview of some key initiatives of my office.

In a tight financial year, I managed to secure more than $300,000 in the state budget for projects that boost the Island economy and environment, and promote access to healthcare for Vineyarders. Senator Cyr and I teamed up to pass three Island-specific amendments, including $175,000 for regional shellfish propagation, $100,000 for transportation to access healthcare for Islanders, and $40,000 for a homelessness coordinator for the Vineyard.

My team and I have been focused on the Vineyard community. I hosted several legislative updates on the Island, including one last week in West Tisbury with Attorney General Maura Healey. I discussed my bills on ocean acidification and pesticide restrictions with the Water Alliance. We teamed up with ACLU and the Martha’s Vineyard Social Justice Leadership Foundation to host a “know your rights” forum for immigrants. I have met with school administrators, fire chiefs, transit officials, and many other groups to discuss the unique needs of the Island community. I testified in front of the Nuclear Regulatory Committee in Plymouth, calling for the immediate shutdown of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.

Education is the most powerful tool for lifting people out of poverty, expanding opportunity, and preparing children from all backgrounds to live up to their full potential. But if we want to continue to have a world-class education system, we must fund it, which is why I voted in favor of the “Millionaire’s Tax,” which increases funding for education and infrastructure by raising taxes by 4 percent on incomes over $1 million a year. It is only fair that someone making over $1 million a year pay a slightly higher state income tax rate than a resident making $50,000 a year.

Islanders understand the need for global action on climate change, and my bill joining Massachusetts with the Paris Climate Agreement has gained a lot of attention recently. I hosted a rally in support of the bill at the State House, where over 300 people and over a dozen legislators joined to support the bill, which has already been reported favorably out of committee. It is important that we send a message to the nation and the rest of the world that a handful of climate deniers in D.C. do not speak for the people of Martha’s Vineyard or the people of Massachusetts.

Marijuana legalization was passed overwhelmingly by Islanders last fall, but to get to the Vineyard you need to cross air or water that is federally regulated (TSA, FAA, Coast Guard) — so how can you legally transport pot there? I passed an Island-specific amendment that mandates the Cannabis Control Commission promulgate regulations to accommodate the Island’s unique geography. It’s also important that the industrial marijuana industry not take over the state’s pot business, which is why I supported an amendment allowing small marijuana-farming co-ops. This piece is especially important for the Vineyard, where small farming co-ops may be the only economically viable option. Ultimately, it is up to Vineyarders to decide whether or not their towns should have marijuana shops, and these amendments give Islanders options that reflect the Island geography.

I love my job, and it is an honor to represent you at the State House. Reach out to us anytime at our new number, 617-722-2430, ext. 6, or at my email: dylan.fernandes@mahouse.gov. Enjoy your summer.

Dylan Fernandes

State representative