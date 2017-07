Come practice yoga in the calm beauty of the meadow at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Horse Center at 55 Misty Meadows Lane, West Tisbury. Classes are held in the field with the herd every Saturday from 8:30 to 9:45 am. Please bring a blanket, towel, or mat. Preregistration is not required; $20 per person. Intended for ages 12 and up.