Island-hopping planned by Gov. Baker

Last weekend it was Senator Elizabeth Warren, this weekend it’s Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. It must be summer on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a press advisory from the governor’s office, Lt. Gov. Polito is planning to attend a tour of Lake Tashmoo Landing Saturday with state Rep. Dylan Fernandes. The tour will highlight the $680,000 investment by the Seaport Economic Council into landing.

Meanwhile, the State House News Service is reporting that before Gov. Baker heads to Colorado Sunday for a meeting with Republican governors, he plans to attend fundraisers on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Gov. Baker was scheduled to be on Nantucket Friday with Lt. Gov. Polito before attending a fundraising event on Saturday morning on the Vineyard, the State House News reported.

So, who’s next?