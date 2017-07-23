Coast Guard rescues fisherman off Martha’s Vineyard

An injured fisherman was rescued from a boat off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard Saturday afternoon, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

The unidentified man was hoisted by a crew on a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod. The man had fallen and sustained injuries aboard the75-fishing boat Perception, the Guard said. The incident happened at around 1:30 pm in the Muskeget Channel between the Vineyard and Nantucket, according to the release.

The injured fisherman was flown to Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis and taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.