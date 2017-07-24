Grassroots petition surfaces to reopen Crab Corner

Crab Corner remains sealed off after a repair to eliminate stray voltage in its waters was completed to the satisfaction of the inspector of wires on July 13. In a memo dated the next day, harbormaster Dennis Jason recommended to the board of selectmen that the popular children’s recreational spot be closed “indefinitely” because the proximity of people swimming there to boats using the adjacent transient dock constituted a violation of state law.

A petition to undo the closure was posted by West Tisbury resident David Sprague on Sunday night. As of 6 pm Monday it had tallied 56 signatures.

Mr. Sprague told The Times that he plans to accompany his wife Sarah Henry to Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting to weigh in on the issue. Crab Corner is on the agenda under “Harbor Updates.” Crab Corner is a frequent seasonal destination for his family, Mr. Sprague said, adding that his 12-year-old son has enjoyed the place since he was one-year-old. If Crab Corner becomes permanently off limits, he said he believes children will gravitate to treacherous areas of the harbor to crab and play.

“We know a lot of families that go there and that they really enjoy it,” Ms. Henry said.

The petition refers to Crab Corner as “Crabby Place,” which Mr. Sprague said is his children’s nickname for the spot.

“The Harbormaster has recommended to the selectmen that the crabby area remain closed to swimmers,” he wrote on the petition site. “Even though the wiring problem, which is why it was closed recently, has been fixed.”

“Grandson 5 loves it there. 5th generation grandchild to do the same as the rest of the family,” wrote Betty N on the petition site. None of the signatories surnames are shown on the online petition

“Crab Corner is a part of Menemsha culture — it would be like closing Squid Row,” former Riley’s Reads owner Zoe Thompson said. She and her family are Chilmark taxpayers and Menemsha diehards, she said. She described Crab Corner as a safe, contained space where there are “always other kids to play with.” She argued it’s a wading and crabbing area, as opposed to a swimming area.

“You’d be hard pressed to find somebody swimming there,” she said. “Nobody wants kids to get shocked; nobody wants kids to get run over by a boat.” Anytime someone goes in the water on Martha’s Vineyard, it comes with some risk, she said.

The town has tried to close Crab Corner “many, many times,” Ms. Thompson said, and failed. She said she hopes the town will work harder to resolve the safety issues there instead of resorting to closure.

For the last 15 years the town has tried to close off the area because of the safety and liability dangers it presents and because it runs afoul of various regulations, selectman Jim Malkin told The Times. Many parents crabbed there as children and now bring their own children to crab, he said, so they view it as an important tradition and think closing it is a terrible idea. They have “vociferously” protested all past attempts to shut off access to the place, he said.

“Last year we researched the regulations and legality of allowing swimming and swimmers to be in close proximity of any boats within the operation of the marina,” Mr. Jason wrote in his memo. “We noted that the regulations prohibit any bathing activity with[in] 150 feet of boats. All our information was found in The Massachusetts Boater Safety Handbook, which is the Official Boating Handbook of the Massachusetts Department of Natural Resources (about 60 pages) which is online.

“We have closed that area to swimmers since the electrical issues were first discovered. In fact, due to the proximity of boats and the marina, that area is in the 150 foot radius from boating activity and in proximity to the dock with the electrical issues,” the memo further stated.

A review of the handbook seems to show that boats as opposed to swimmers are governed by maritime distance law cited by Mr. Jason.

“Motorboats may not be operated — within 150 feet of shorelines used as swimming areas — within 75 feet of floats or markers that designate swimming areas,” the handbook states.

After he was advised earlier in July on that matter by the inspector of wires, Mr. Malkin told The Times that improperly grounded boats tied up to the transient dock could leach voltage. Thus, despite the recent repair to the transient dock electrical service, a marine electricity hazard may continue to lurk in Crab Corner waters.