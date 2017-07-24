Scott J. Amaral, 48, died on Saturday morning, July 22, 2017, at his home in Edgartown. Scott was the father of Ryan and Michelle Amaral and the son of Judith (Kelly) and Joseph Amaral. He was also the bother of Sheryl Enos, Joey Amaral, and Kelly Amaral, and the former husband of Heidi (Jackson) Amaral. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 5 to 8 pm. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. Donations may be made in his memory to his GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/scott-amarals-medicalfuneral-fund or to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.