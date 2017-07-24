Virginia Hartley Menton, “Gina,” formerly of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Oak Bluffs, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving children, on July 5, 2017.

She was predeceased by her husband, James C. Menton of Watertown, and is survived by her children, James H. (Ellen) of Jupiter, Fla., Robyn A. of Plymouth, Scott M. (Cathy) of Plymouth, Michelle M. Kuiper (Duane) of Danville, Calif., Lucy A. of Oak Bluffs, Daniel H.(Karen) of Marshfield, and Paul J. (Tina) of Falmouth; and by 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Gina’s life in September 2017; details will follow in another edition of this paper.

Virginia will be returned to her beloved Hawaii by her children. Aloha.