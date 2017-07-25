Aquinnah: Aquinnah Cultural Center

The Native Artisans Festival and the Aquinnah Public Safety Day were both held this past Saturday at the Aquinnah Circle. While I thought it odd that both events, which seemed very different, were held at the same time and place, they complemented each other quite well. Also, people who came for one event who wouldn’t ordinarily go to the other event came. I came for both, and was not disappointed. I made a “sailor’s valentine” with my son, and then later we watched the State Police helicopter take off over the Circle. That was pretty epic. There was also a demonstration of how the police take apart a car when someone is stuck inside. Back at the Artisan’s Festival, you could make a wampum pendant with a water drill, and there was much beautiful jewelry for sale.

At the library this week: Story Time is on Thursday, at 3:30 pm, and Saturday at 10:30 am is a special Story Time. Olivia the Pig will be visiting. Kids can take a photo with Olivia, give her a hug or high-five, and listen to her funny stories. There will also be an Olivia-themed craft from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. On Thursday, July 27, at 5 pm, David Foster will be speaking about the past, present, and future of Martha’s Vineyard at the Old Town Hall. On Tuesday at 5 pm there will be Music on the Deck. Come see some of the Island’s young musical talent.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is open this week Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. You can come any time during regular hours to receive a tour of the center, which is a 19th century farmstead that was lived in by many generations of the Vanderhoop family. Now a museum of Wampanoag history and culture, the house has many original items, including furniture, artwork, old photos, and fossils from the Cliffs. Other exhibits include Wampanoag whaling, Wampanoag keepers of the Gay Head Lighthouse, and Wampanoag-owned and -operated inns and restaurants of the late 19th and early 20th century. For more information on all the ACC’s programs and exhibits, please call 508-645-7900 or email aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Admission price for adults is $5, seniors and children 12 and under are $3.

Tonight at the Beach Plum Inn, the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will host a free outdoor screening of Bob Nixon’s new documentary, “Sea of Hope” at 8 pm. The film is co-presented by the Sargent Gallery and the Fund for Wild Nature. Speaking of the Sargent Gallery, if you haven’t been yet this season, you should go. Megan has been getting wonderful artists all summer.

Writer of Vineyard history Tom Dresser will teach a class through ACE on Vineyard history on Tuesday, August 1, at the Morgan Learning Center in Vineyard Haven. The class is from 6:30 to 8 pm, and you can register at acemv.org or call 508-693-9222.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society is offering free admission for students and an accompanying adult to their concert series this summer. Concerts are held at the Old Whaling Church and at the Chilmark Community Center. You can get the full schedule at mvcms.org.

Call to all Island artists and art lovers! The All Island Art Show tradition is continuing this year. The show is scheduled for Monday, August 7, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Artist registration begins that morning at 8:30 am. The rain date is August 8. For more information, you can email the curators at allislandartshow@comcast.net.

Happy birthday to Michael Sellitti, or Little Mike, as my son Rodeo and his friend Big Mike call him. His birthday is today. Happy birthday to Hollis Smith (July 29) and Jamie Spears Vanderhoop (July 30). Juli Vanderhoop celebrated her birthday at the end of pizza night last Wednesday. Family and friends gathered round to sing “Happy Birthday” and eat amazing Black Dog cake. It was the perfect way to end a long summer’s day.