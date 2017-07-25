Be a-mazed

Help set a Guinness world record this Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, from 10 am to 4 pm. The Giant Maze Workshop invites everyone to volunteer at the sixth annual event at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in Oak Bluffs. Maze workshop founders and supervisors Alex Palmer and Sean O’Malley hope to restore 20 original maze sections, and create 20 new ones, to give the group 15,000 square feet of mazes. Bring your family and get lost. The mazes will be open to the public during the 2017 Ag Fair, running from August 17 to 20. For more information, visit giantmaze.net.