Bridge results

At the July 17, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 17 tables were in play for a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Bea Phear and Dave Donald, followed by Lee Kleinman and Mary Baker in second, Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan in third, Caroline Baum and Rachel Alpert in fourth, Molly Mattoon and Judy Cronig in fifth, and Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in sixth. Also finishing in the North-South direction were Gerry Averill and Diana Dozier in fourth place, followed by Warren Morse and Gail Farrish in fifth, Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in sixth, and Steve Allen and Cathy Minkiewicz in seventh. Also finishing in the East-West direction were Cyndee Dennehey and Penny Guest in fourth, Baba Smith and Gay Colvin in fifth, Audrey Egger and Ann Brown in sixth, and Joan Attianesa and Karen Sullivan in seventh.

At the July 11, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen, followed by Dan and Nancy Cabot in second place, Michael and Sandy Lindheimer and in third, and Michel Riel and Dave Donald in fourth. In the East-West direction, Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen finished first, followed by Story Osborne and Lou Winkelman in second, and Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh in third. Tied for fourth place were John O’Keefe, playing with Andy Jacknain, and Ken Judson, playing with Sandy Smith.

At the July 13, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, nine tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Michael Lindheimer and Story Osborne finished in first place, followed by Sandy Lindheimer and Barbara Besse in second, Sunny Brownrout and Stan Kissell in third, and Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in fourth. In the East-West direction, Barbara McLagen and Rachel Alpert finished first, followed by Audrey Egger and Dave Donald in second, Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in third place, and Miles Jaffe and Jim Kaplan in fourth.