Chilmark: Vineyard Sound

My family arrived from Germany and Boston last week. We had to set up a tent to accommodate all our visitors. Having my niece and nephew here and getting to see the world through their young eyes is always refreshing. We’ve enjoyed fresh, hot lobster rolls from Menemsha, and tried out Sea Smoke at the old Smoke ’n’ Bones in O.B., where my son is working. We sampled all the side dishes, and I was surprised, delighted, and heartily recommend Dan and Noni Sauer’s new restaurant — you can’t go wrong. Also, if you have not yet made it to Stan Murphy’s show of “Landscapes, Nudes & a Little Bit of Fancy” at Featherstone Center for the Arts, go enjoy the Chilmark views while the show is up, through August 2.

Vineyard Sound performs on Tuesday evenings from 8 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church through August 22. Lia Kahler plays a musical meditation on Sundays from 5 to 5:30 pm. Also Jane Norton offers Yoga classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:15 to 11 am, through the end of August.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s “Sea of Hope” is a free outdoor screening at Chilmark’s Beach Plum Inn with director Robert Nixon at 8 pm on Thursday, July 27; come at 7 pm for dinner and music. On Monday, July 31, head to the CCC for the 5:30 pm showing of “Spettacolo,” followed by dinner and music at 6:30 pm with an 7:30 pm screening of “This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous.” Learn more at tmvff.org. And there is one session of Filmmaking Camp, from July 31 to August 11, for ages 6 to 16.

Join Chilmark artist Anne Cook and artist Anne McGhee at their Friday, July 28, oil painting and pastels art opening at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank (opposite the CCC) from 5 to 6 pm. The show is up through August 10.

Island Theater Workshop’s (ITW) production of “Annie” opens at the PAC on Friday, July 28, and runs through August 6. Two Chilmarkers are in the cast: Leila McCarter plays different roles in three scenes, on the house staff, in Hooverville, and in New York. McCarter has appeared in ITW’s “The King and I” and “Beauty and the Beast,” plus serves on the ITW board. Alysha Norbury is cast as Lily, Rooster’s girlfriend. Norbury enjoyed theater growing up in Virginia before moving here after college. She performed in “Beauty and the Beast” last year. Check itwmv.org/ for tickets and times.

If you missed Kara Taylor’s opening, you should still drop by her wonderful new exhibit, “The Irony Between Chance and Choice,” figurative paintings painted over the winter in South Africa. The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

The Martha’s Vineyard Art Association is presenting its first juried show, “MVAA and Chilmark: Sustaining Heritage and Beauty,” judged by Chilmarker and professional artist Marjorie Mason, at the Chilmark library from July 29 through August 18. The exhibit aims to showcase the natural and cultural beauty and heritage of Chilmark, some of which is critically threatened by development, environmental changes, and human intervention. Stop by the opening reception on Saturday, August 5, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

University of Chicago cultural anthropologist Richard Shweder will speak on “Viewpoint Diversity and the End of the Modern University” at the Chilmark Public Library, focusing on threats to free speech and cultural diversity in higher education on Wednesday, August 2, at 5 pm. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

As part of their “Pride, Not Prejudice” offerings, LMnO3 features Deborah Lohse, choreographer/performer; Cori Marquis, choreographer/performer; and Donnell Oakley, choreographer/performer in “B.A.N.G.S.: made in america” on Friday, July 28, at 8 pm. H.O.W. Journal Quality Time! Kids Event “Readings, Rabbits, and Rainbows” is on Saturday, July 29, from 10 am to 12 pm. On Saturday night, July 29, come to a Dance Party, starting with Josh Aronie’s Food Truck at 7 pm, Voices of Inclusion from 7:30 – 8 pm, and enjoy dancing to DJ Vyagra Fallz from 8 to 10 pm. All tickets available online at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662. Check the website for morning dance classes and daily yoga classes.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society performs “Virtuoso Strings” on Tuesday, August 1, at 8 pm at the CCC. Free for students; get a discount with Island Card; otherwise tickets are $35. Call 508-696-8055 or see mvcms.org for more info.

On Wednesday, August 2, the Back Yard Bash returns to the CCC from 5 to 8 pm, thanks to the Chilmark Volunteer Firefighter’s Association. Come for a good old-fashioned American cookout, listen to music by the Dock Dance Band, and get to know some volunteer firefighters. The bash includes sales of T shirts, sweatshirts, blankets, a 50/50 raffle, donated raffle items, and silent auction items. All money raised is used toward high school scholarships, the annual Chilmark children’s Halloween and Christmas parties, and for the association’s relief fund for firefighters.

Sunday morning’s Flanders Field Softball game was well attended despite gloomy, cloudy skies. I know it is one of the highlights for my 13-year-old nephew. All played a spirited game, with Sig Van Raan’s team scoring eight runs in the last two innings to close a nine-run deficit to within one run as Jim Ketchum’s team prevailed, 17-16. Van Raan hit a triple to lead off the game (his first triple since 1992). Larry and Charly Weiss’s two little boys have become avid scorekeepers, and also now run a lemonade and muffin stand for the early-morning game. Former softball commissioner Bill Edison made a short appearance, and is always appreciated. Newcomers welcome, especially enthusiastic younger folks. Join the fun Sunday mornings; games begin by 8 am, players arrive for warmup at 7:30 am.

Have a great week.