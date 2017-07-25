Edgartown: Annie

I’m writing this on Sunday night, and I’m wondering if it was just me, or was the Island very quiet today? It wasn’t a beach day, so people weren’t there, and yet I didn’t run into any traffic anywhere I went, which includes all the usual spots like the Triangle in Edgartown, and State Road and Five Corners in Vineyard Haven. Perhaps we’re going to experience a little lull for this week, before August comes barreling in next week. And perhaps it was just a quiet Sunday and the traffic and frantic pace will renew again tomorrow morning.

Happy birthday to Donna Swift, who celebrated on July 23, Georgia DeRoche on July 24, Jacob Cardoza on July 25, and Caleb Enos on July 27.

Island Theatre Workshop’s production of “Annie” opens at the PAC on July 28 and runs through August 6 for eight performances. Isabelle Murphy, building on her successful run as the Cowardly Lion in the Edgartown School’s presentation of the “Wizard of Oz” last year, will be playing Annie, while other Edgartown thespians Wyatt, Penelope, and Miles Thornton, Chris and Griffin Bueller, Sebastian Corwin, Stephanie Burke, and Gwen Mead are also acting in the play or working behind the scenes. Kevin Ryan is the fearless mastermind behind the musical that will be on the stage of the PAC on July 28, 29, and 31, and August 3, 4, and 5, at 7:30 pm, with two additional matinees at 3 pm on July 30 and August 6.

The 39th annual Possible Dreams Auction, which helps support Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, is set for this Sunday, July 30, from 3:30 pm until 7:30 pm at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at

MVCS Possible Dreams.

The All Island Art Show will present its annual exhibit on Monday, August 7, at the MVCMA Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. The show has been operating since 1958, providing a venue for both amateur and professional Island artists to display and sell their works. The show also provides a great outing for both Islanders and visitors to see and purchase some wonderful works of art at a reasonable price. Artist registration is on the morning of the show, beginning at 8:30 am, while the show runs from 10 am until 3 pm. In case of rain, the show will be moved to August 8. More information regarding the show may be found at allislandartshow.wordpress.com or at the MVCMA Office.

Vineyard historian Tom Dresser will be offering an ACE MV class on Vineyard history from 6:30pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, August 1, at the Morgan Learning Center in Vineyard Haven. Anyone can register at acemv.org under Latest Happenings, or call 508-693-9222. The cost is $35. Here is your opportunity to get a quick overview on Vineyard history, as well as the writing process.

Please join the members and friends of Federated Church on Sunday, July 30, at 10:30 am to offer a special thanks to Sharon Eckhardt, who has served as the interim minister of Federated Church for the past 14 months. Her friends, and those whose lives she has touched, are welcome to join in a light luncheon on her behalf, following her final sermon that morning. The reception will be held at the Mayhew Parsonage, 75 South Water Street, Edgartown. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or visit the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

The Edgartown Federated Church’s 10th annual Edgartown House Tour will be on Tuesday, August 1, in the Dunham Road/Atwood Circle area of Edgartown. Same-day tickets are $40, and may be purchased at the Federated Church Meetinghouse, starting at 1 pm. Mary Jane Carpenter will do her information presentation at 1:30 pm, followed by the tour from 2 pm until 4:30 pm. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or visit the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

Don’t forget the upcoming 2017 Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival on August 5 and 6, featuring some of the country’s leading authors as well as rising stars. The festival brings together a carefully selected group of authors for two days of readings, panel discussions, author interviews, and book signings. It will take place in two locations this year, with Saturday held in Edgartown at the Harbor View Hotel, and Sunday at the Chilmark Community Center. Both days will run from 9 am until 4 pm, and are free and open to all. For a full list of authors and the schedules, visit the website at mvbookfestival.com.

We took part in a first for our gang last week: We ventured on a short summer vacation for the first time ever. Riley spent the week on the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., as part of their Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy. Although far from a vacation for him, he absolutely loved his time and experiences training down there for the week, even though it was during the hottest week of the summer. Don, Amelia, and I decided to take advantage of the opportunity and ventured down to Washington, D.C., for a couple of days before attending the SLCDA graduation ceremony on Saturday. We had a wonderful time and enjoyed taking in all the history our nation’s capital has to offer. I don’t think I could ever get tired of going there. And I kind of enjoyed the idea of a real vacation in the summer. That said, it’s nice to be back home on our little Island.

I wish you all a wonderful week. August is on the horizon. Let’s enjoy it.