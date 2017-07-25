Going deeper than the history books

The Spiritual Choir of the U.S. Slave Song Project presents songs sung by African slaves between 1619 and 1865. Performances are a mix of music and stories about where the slave songs came from, and what they meant to their singers. Join this Island group on Sunday, July 30, at 5:30 pm at the East Chop Lighthouse in Oak Bluffs. Director Jim Thomas will be there to give background and answer questions from listeners. Bring along a picnic, snacks, and a beach chair. For more information, visit usslavesongproject.com.