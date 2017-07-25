Oak Bluffs: Fashion, art, and collectables sale

Blink your eyes and August will be here once again. I think Mother Nature is playing her usual games with us, as we rapidly shift from unbearable hot and humid weather to chilly sweater-requiring winds. Well, it will change in a few minutes, and we will switch back again.

The annual Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Fashion, Art and Collectables sale takes place at their Thrift Shop at Chicken Alley on Friday, August 11, and Sunday, August 13. On Friday night, from 5 to 8 pm, Chicken Alley will be transformed into a trendy boutique for the Slick Chick Fashion Sale. The sale will feature a huge collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories saved all year for this event, including vintage, designer, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Friday night’s event will also feature a rock ’n’ roll component with a huge collection of Rolling Stone magazines, dating back to 1967.Then on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 5 pm, fine art, new and old, highly collectible objects d’art and other unique items will be featured. All proceeds from these two events benefit MVCS. For more information, contact the Thrift Shop at 508-693-2278, or by email at chickenalleythriftshop@gmail.com.

An ACE class on Vineyard history will be led by Tom Dresser who, as he says, loves to talk and loves Vineyard history. Next Tuesday, August 1, he will teach the ACE class from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Morgan Learning Center in Vineyard Haven. Anyone may register at acemv.org under Latest Happenings, or call 508-693-9222. Cost is $35. This is a chance to get a quick overview on Vineyard history, as well as on the writing process.

Our Oak Bluffs library has a full schedule of events planned for the next few weeks. On Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 am, they are hosting a 3D Printing Tinkercad Tutorial with Timothy McNerny. Learn how to 3D print. All ages are welcome. Later that same day, the summer music series with Chris Brokaw and Thalia Zedek. Join these cult rock ’n’ roll legends who both played in the seminal Boston rock band Come, and Brokaw was in the classic NY/Chicago band Codeine. They will be playing a special acoustic set at 7 pm.

Tuesday, August 1, at 6:30 pm, local hero Willy Mason will be continuing the “De-Composition: Breaking Down the Musical Process” series in which someone plays his or her music and speaks about its origins.

Thursday, August 3, at 6:30 pm, OBPL’s own Carolina Cooney will be discussing and showing pictures from her recent adventures in the mountains of Morocco.

Friday, August 4, at 6 pm at the library is the reception for the Oak Bluffs African American Literature & Culture Festival, which features the opening of a painting retrospective of late local painter Cutie Bowles. The reception is catered by Chef Deon, and all are welcome. The following day is the main day of the festival itself, with a multitude of locally and nationally recognized figures: The full schedule, as well as information about all speakers, can be found at oakbluffslibrary.org/aalcf. The festival will wrap up, as it did last year, with a concert with the Martha’s Vineyard Spirituals Choir from 3 to 4 pm. The choir will be led by U.S Slave Song Project director and founder Jim Thomas.There is an informal theme this year of Caribbean heritage, with several events having connections to the region.

The 39th annual Possible Dreams Auction, which supports the work of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, takes place this Sunday, July 30, from 3:30 to 7:30 pm at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort. You can purchase tickets online or at the event to support this organization and enjoy an afternoon at this beautiful locale at the same time.

MVCS is offering a six-week Ripple Support Group series, for loved ones of those with substance use. The series begins on Tuesday, August 1, from 9 to 11:30 am at the Counseling Center in Oak Bluffs, and will meet weekly on Tuesdays through Sept. 5.

Since 1958 the All Island Art Show has been providing a venue for amateur and profession Island artists to display and sell their works. This year’s show will be on Monday, August 8, at the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Artist registration begins at 8:30 am, while the show runs from 10 am to 3 pm. In case of rain, the show will be moved to August 8.

Friday Morning Conversations at the Oak Bluffs Senior Center, from 10am to 11:30 on Friday, July 28, will have guest speaker Jim Kaplan. Jim has written several books with sports themes, and will discuss his latest, “Clearing the Bases,” essays, articles, and profiles about baseball.

Services at the First Baptist Church on August 6 mark Ukulele Sunday. Music will be by Martha Child and the Princess Poopooly Ukulele Band. Come and enjoy this service at 11 am. All are welcome.

Enjoy your week. Peace.