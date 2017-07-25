Possible Dreams is setting sail with its 39th auction

A trip to St. Lucia, VIP tickets to a taping of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” a tour of the African American Heritage Trail — these are only a selection of the Live Dreams being auctioned off at the 39th annual Art Buchwald Possible Dreams Auction on Sunday, July 30, at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Katama.

A staple event on the Vineyard’s summer calendar, Possible Dreams is a fundraiser for Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) and its programs: Connect to End Violence, disability services, early childhood care, the Island Counseling Center, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, and the thrift shop.

After a tour of the MVCS campus following last year’s auction, committee chair Liza Cowan May said, “I was really struck by the passion they held for their jobs. It was amazing. I was even more touched by the compassion that they showed for others.”

MVCS is committed to providing support throughout all stages of Islanders’ lives. “It serves the needs of people, whether it’s meeting the challenges of our youth and trying to keep them on the straight and narrow or helping those who are troubled in some way, facing domestic abuse, helping our neighbors who may have troubles with addiction or dealing with substance abuse,” said Ms. May.

The auction has a number of new elements this year, including a theme, “Let Dreams Set Sail.”

“I was looking at [director of MVCS Julie Fay] and I envisioned her at the helm of a ship and her staff was her crew,” said Ms. May. “Together they helped our neighbors navigate through the troubled waters of their lives.”

There will be also a new auctioneer, Sherry Truhlar of Red Apple Auctions. She specializes in fundraising for educational institutions and nonprofits. “What’s great about Sherry is that she’s going to keep the auction moving along,” said Ms. May. The doors to the event, the silent auction, and the super silent auction will open at 3:30 pm. At 4:45, silent and super silent auction packages will be closed, and the auction will begin at 5 pm.

For those who can’t attend this year, Possible Dreams is offering bidding by proxy. Call MVCS and ask for Jessica Rogers, and arrangements for a MVCS board member to bid in your place will be made.

There will also be a raffle with four packages, including a two-night trip to Nantucket, and tickets to a Patriots game. Raffle tickets are $10 for one and $25 for three.

There have been numerous packages donated by locals, including photography outings, plane rides, and fishing trips. Businesses from all over the Island have also donated to the event, from cocktails to the food. “What I’ve been struck with this year is that people have really come out of the woodwork and wanted to help Community Services,” said Ms. May. “That’s in part with the expanding programs and new initiatives that Community Services is taking on, everything from an urgent care center that’s just in the works right now to the brand-new recovery coaches program. I think it’s really in everybody’s minds that Community Services is trying to meet each and every need of our neighbors here.”

Tickets for the Possible Dreams Auction are $25 and can be purchased at mvcommunityservices.com/possibledreams or at the door.