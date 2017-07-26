Tuesday, August 1, the Federated Church, will have its 10th annual Edgartown House Tour. According to a press release, the houses for this year’s tour are located in the Dunham Road/Atwood Circle area of Edgartown. Tickets are $40 per person, and may be purchased beginning at 1 pm at the Federated Church Meetinghouse, 45 South Summer Street, Edgartown. Mary Jane Carpenter will do an informational presentation at 1:30 pm, discussing the various houses on the tour. Following the lecture, the houses may be visited between the hours of 2 and 4:30 pm. For more information, call Anne Vose at 508-627-7077.