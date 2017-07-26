Academic honors

Graduations

Jack O’Malley of Oak Bluffs, from Grinnell College.

Dean’s list

Devon Webster of Vineyard Haven, at Union College.

Emily Turney of West Tisbury, at Adelphi University.

Joseph Turney of West Tisbury, at Syracuse University.

Eva Balboni of Edgartown, at the School of Arts and Sciences at MCPHS University.

John C. Wallace of Edgartown, at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

Sadie Ruth Dix of Chilmark, at the University of Rochester.

Nina Pauline Listro of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rochester.

Dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Edgartown: Dunovan Taylor Belisle, Kyle Matthew Moran, Michaela Marie Rivard, Zachary Grey Wannamaker.

Oak Bluffs: Quinn Lord Cobban.

Vineyard Haven: Edwin Gould-Hatt, Sophia Nelson, Sabrina Kirsten Reppert, Margaret May Riseborough, Luke Marcus Sudarsky.

West Tisbury: Nathan James D’Angelo, Lucie Marie Soares.