Army Corps seeks comments on Tisbury dredge projects

Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker has applied for a permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge in Vineyard Sound and Lake Tashmoo Inlet Channel at the end of Herring Creek Road, according to a press release from the corps.

Mr. Crocker is proposing maintenance dredging of approximately 25,000 cubic yards of mostly sandy material over 10 years from approximately 5.1 acres of subtidal habitat, the release states. The dredged material would be placed on a beach adjacent to the channel.

An estimated 3,120 cubic yards of silty sand, not suitable for beach nourishment, will be transported to an upland location for disposal, the release states.

Meanwhile, 500 cubic yards of sandy material will be dredged at the town landing adjacent to Lake Street in Tisbury.

Both areas have been previously authorized for dredging and beach nourishment, so no mitigation is proposed, according to the corps. A public notice with more specifics on the work is available at nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/PublicNotices.aspx.

Public comments are being accepted through August 17 at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, Regulatory Division (Attn.: Joshua Helms), 696 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742-2751, or by email to joshua.m.helms@usace.army.mil.