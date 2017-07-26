Book sale was a success

To the Editor:

The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs thank the community for making our annual book sale this past weekend a rousing success. Thanks to your support, the Friends help fund the programs, services and collections of the Oak Bluffs Public Library.

Sincere thanks to El Edwards for leading the book sale effort throughout the year. Great appreciation to all our hardworking volunteers — Ron Zentner, Les Woodcock, Lois Virtue, Gemma Sullivan, Tom Sullivan, Sandra Spielvogel, Rachel Seiman, Abe Seiman, Judy Robillard, Cynthia Redshaw, Renee Nolan, Muriel O’Rourke, Colleen Morris, La Verne Mitchell, Marilyn Miller, Piret Meisner, Kevin McGrath, Betsy Marshall, Roberta Lesperance, Donna Joyce, Laurie Howick, Ginny Holthausen, Penny Hinkle, Don Hinkle, Bebee Green, Caryl Dearing, Mimi Davisson, Anna Marie D’Addarie, Betty Daniels, Alison Cohen, Judy Case, Pat Campbell and Patty Buck.

Of course our annual sale depends on generous book donations from our neighbors at our off-season book drives. Thanks to local media, shops, and nonprofits for helping promote our book drives and annual book sale. Additional thanks to the OBCOA and the VFW, who provided tables and storage, the offices of the selectmen and town administrator, and Brian Kennedy and crew from the Sheriff’s Department. The Library Friends appreciate library director Allyson Malik and all the OBPL staff for their assistance and support all year long.

We could not do it without you.

Marilyn Miller

Library Friends of Oak Bluffs