Built for fun

The STEM-based Lego camp Let Go Your Mind took a hands-on approach to summer learning with robotic Lego builds during its first week at the Vineyard Montessori School. Instructors led campers through Lego builds to teach them the core principles of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The older group of 6- to 9-year-old campers sharpened their engineering skills by building Lego robots and programming them with commands from the Lego NXT Mindstorms software. The campers then anxiously circled around a floor map filled with obstacles and released their creations to see what they could accomplish. The robots were challenged with knocking down a Lego ladder and riding over it, grabbing objects, and setting off catapults as they wound their way around the course.

The younger group of campers spent the day assembling motorized Lego tops and building their own worlds out of Legos.

The two-week program runs through Friday, July 28. The campers’ creations will be on display after 2:30 pm on Friday.