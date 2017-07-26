Court report July 17- July 24

July 17, 2017

Adalto B. Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/26/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

July 20, 2017

William J. Bernard, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/3/70, wanton destruction of property over $250, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Fernando Carvalho, Boston; DOB 2/1/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Jessica Ann Falter, Edgartown; DOB 8/31/94, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $200 fine and $50 surfine; failure to stop/yield: not responsible; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Isaac L. Higgins, Edgartown; DOB 2/14/98, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Isaac L. Higgins, Edgartown; DOB 2/14/98, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Amanda Barbera Morison, Edgartown; DOB 7/13/88, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Desmond Pinkham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/14/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty — six months in the house of correction suspended, one year probation, must pay $2,000 restitution; no inspection sticker: not responsible; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

John A. Stevens, Brockton; DOB 8/9/76, fugitive from justice on court warrant: dismissed — Connecticut authorities collecting defendant on warrant.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession to distribute class B drug (amphetamine), a second charge of possession to distribute class B drug (Suboxone), resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, conspiracy to violate drug law, possession of class B drug (amphetamine), possession of class B drug (Suboxone): continued to pretrial conference.

July 21, 2017

Paula L. Durval, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/9/85, assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property over $250, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, larceny from a person, a second charge of larceny from a person, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Paula L. Durval, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/9/85, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Sarah Theresa Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/30/91, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for six months, must pay $50 VW and receive counseling as mandated by probation.

Brock M. Callen Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/3/79, assault and battery: dismissed.

Matthew M. Hayden, West Tisbury; DOB 5/22/73, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jake C. Merrill, West Tisbury; DOB 3/18/81, three counts of larceny by check under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jake C. Merrill, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/18/81, 14 counts of utter false check: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; 14 counts of larceny by check under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

July 24, 2017

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Jurgen Kolvani, Edgartown; DOB 8/14/90, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

Brian C. Lynch, Gathersburg, Md.; DOB 1/17/84, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Lee Ann Yeddo, Edgartown; DOB 3/15/73, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.