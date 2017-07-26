Day action cools, stripers like the night

1 of 5

The fishing action slowed a bit this past week, particularly during the daytime. Big stripers are still being caught at night; up-Island has been particularly productive.

Cameron O’Connell at Larry’s Tackle reports stripers are hitting at night on needlefish, black sluggos, and the always dependable live eels. “Bluefish are still hitting at Wasque, although they’re on the small side,” he said. “People are live-lining bluefish for brown sharks, and they’re doing really well on Chappy.” Dusk into the night on the rising tide appears to be the shark sweet spot.

Doug Asselin at Dick’s Bait and Tackle reports that daytime action, on and offshore, has slowed. “You can’t troll the Rip during the day anymore,” he said. “You definitely have to work harder for fish. I’d work the shoreline at dawn. If you go in the morning, you have to get out there early. There’s nothing happening after 10. Dusk and nighttime are always good times for bass.” Asselin reports stripers being caught mostly in the 24- to 36-inch range. SP minnows and Yo-Zuri Darters are popular with the piscatory predators.

The biggest news from Asselin was the rumor of a bonito caught from shore — the equivalent of a yeti sighting for fishing folks. There was only one bonito caught from shore in last year’s Derby.

Rumor has it that the tiny tuna was caught off Lobsterville Beach.

Bonito are usually here in bigger numbers by this time of year, but few have been reported at the Hooter, a hot spot for the tasty, fierce-fighting tuna.

Mr. O’Connell heard reports of bonito off Squibnocket earlier in the month, but none were caught.

Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic

The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic had action aplenty, albeit a little slower than last year, according to tournament director Captain Damon Sacco.

Loose Cannon, captained by John Walker, won the overall tournament, catching (and releasing) a white marlin, a blue marlin, “and a bunch of yellowfin tuna,” according to Capt. Sacco.

Second place went to Miss Wilder, captained by Scott Clay. On the Line, captained by Frank Papp, took third place.

The biggest tuna caught was a big-eye tuna that weighed in at 219 pounds, landed on the See-Saw, captained by Sam Kistler.

The event raised just shy of $10,000 dollars for the Island Autism Group. So far the tournament has raised over $25,000 for Island Autism Group and $15,000 for the Massachusetts General Hospital Colon Cancer Research Fund in memory of local fisherman Kevin Glynn.