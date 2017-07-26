Funding for food and shelter

Dukes County nonprofit agencies providing food and shelter may be eligible for more funding.

The National Board through Emergency Food and Shelter granted $2,925 to the county — eligible nonprofits need 501(c)(3) tax status, accounting systems including annual audits, a volunteer board of directors, and a nondiscrimination policy.

Agencies which received funding in the past will receive applications by email. New applicants should contact Catherine Driscoll at churcheshoh@comcast.net or 508-432-1312. Thursday, August 3, is the deadline.