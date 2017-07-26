Highlanders on top as men’s softball hits homestretch

With the men’s Island Softball League playoffs set to begin in early August, the Highlanders are on top of the standings at 11-1.

Monday night at Veterans Park, the league leaders met a hot Hurricanes team riding a six-game winning streak and blew out the three-time defending champs, 22-1. With the big win, the Highlanders swept the season series from the ‘Canes, who lost a 9-8 nailbiter in their first meeting on June 26.

In Monday’s earlier game, the Floaters upended the Whitecaps, 21-6.

Last Thursday, the Hurricanes downed the Mermen, 28-5; the Whitecaps topped the Misfits, 29-10; and the Highlanders sank the Floaters,18-2.

July 27 at Veterans Park Field A, the Blazers meet the Mermen at 6:30 pm, the Brewhas play the Gustaves at 7:45, and the Highlanders take on the Misfits at 9.

Monday night, the Gustaves lead off against the Whitecaps at 6:30, the Blazers and Highlanders play at 7:45, and the Brewhas and Floaters meet in the nightcap at 9.

League standings through July 24: Highlanders 11-1; Hurricanes 11-4; Blazers 10-3; Whitecaps 9-5; Brewhas 5-8; Gustaves 5-8; Floaters 5-10; Misfits 4-9; Mermen 1-13.